Cape Girardeau Police are asking for your help locating a car chase suspect…

Cape Girardeau Police are looking for a car chase suspect who let them into Illinois. Public information officer Sergeant Adam Glueck says at around 12:45 Wednesday afternoon the chase began at Sprigg Street and Morgan Oak Streets. The suspect led them across the bridge into Illinois. At that point Illinois State Police joined them. Police do not have any information on the driver and do not have anyone in custody, but the car was later found near Thebes. Wednesday morning Cape Girardeau police took a report of a stolen Dodge Avenger. Glueck said it was the same vehicle involved in the chase. The driver could face charges of stealing a vehicle, resisting arrest and other traffic violations. If you have information – call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.