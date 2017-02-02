Police: Sikeston woman used stun gun on children

Standard Democrat

A Sikeston woman faces child-abuse charges for being accused of using a stun gun on more than one juvenile. Online court records show that Mary J. Applewhite is charged with three counts of felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child through physical injury, not sexual conduct. A probable-cause statement filed by Sikeston DPS says they investigated a child-abuse case involving Applewhite about 3 p.m. Jan. 24. Applewhite consented to a search at a residence in the 900 block of Davis Boulevard. She went to a bookcase just inside the front door and pulled out the stun gun. The stun gun matched the description the juvenile gave to police. Applewhite was crying and said she stunned a juvenile in the back but did not mean to hurt him. Several juveniles said Applewhite had used the stun gun on them, which she denied. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. Applewhite posted surety bond Jan. 25. An arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 22 in Scott County.