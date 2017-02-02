The annual Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Dinner is returning to SIU this month…

Every year Southern Illinois University of Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environment Center hosts a maple syrup festival and pancake breakfast. It will return the 25th and 26th. Public Promotions Specialist, Patrick Jones tells KZIM KSIM from 9am to 3pm each day they will have a host of family friendly activities…

There will special kids’ activities and live music. The festival is free but the breakfast costs 12$ for those 13 and up, 6$ for ages 6 thru 12 and under 5 eat free, if you purchase advance tickets. It will cost more at the door. The meal is served from 9am to 1pm. http://ton/siuedu/events/maple-syrup-festival.php