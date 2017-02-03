A formal dedication of the Holcomb Success Center is scheduled for this Friday…

Southeast Missouri State University received of a major gift from Dr. John and Judy Holcomb of Cape Girardeau in support of the Redhawks Athletics programs in March of last year. Assistant Athletic Director Brady Barke says the new Holcomb Success Center is named in their honor. It is located in the Student Recreation Center-South. He tells KZIM KSIM the room is just the beginning but already pretty amazing…

An event with brief remarks from President Carlos Vargas, the Holcombs, and a student athlete, will be open to the public from 4-6 p.m. this Friday at the Holcomb Success Center on 926 Bellevue Street (across from Houck Stadium). There will also be an open house of the facility.

Dr. John and Judy Holcomb will be inducted int