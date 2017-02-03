An East Prairie woman is accused of stealing drugs from the man for whom she was supposed to be caring for

A woman who was stealing drugs from an elderly client, then selling them, is behind bars. 55-year old Mary Malinda “Sissy” Garrett, of East Prairie, is charged with two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance in a protected location following an investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department. The charge carries an enhanced penalty of 10 years to life in prison due to the home’s proximity to an elementary school. Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says they received information that Garrett was allegedly selling narcotics from an East Prairie residence. Garrett, who is an in-home health care provider, was believed to stealing medications from an elderly resident and disseminating them to her friends. After a search of her residence, Garrett was arrested and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center with a bond of $100,000. She is for a court appearance Feb. 15.