Cape County OKs $35K, seeks additional fed funds for lake trail, lighting

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will seek a grant to help fund construction of a concrete walkway and lighting around the County Park South lake. Commissioners voted Thursday to spend $35,000 in park funds on the project if the county receives federal Recreational Trails Program grant money through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy says the grant would pay 80 percent of the $110,000 cost of the project. The grant application must be submitted by Feb. 15. First District Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper says the county has been working with the Missouri Department of Conservation to improve the lake. A decision may not occur until late this year.