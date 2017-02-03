Depression, Art and Animals

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host the first Red Light Night of this season with the topic “Who Rescued Whom? The Art of Depression and Dogs” featuring visual artist Caitlin Kennedy. Kennedy will present how mental illness affects her art and how having an animal has helped her cope with it. The event also has other arts supporters and controversial discussions of the arts. The Missouri arts council is pet friendly. Also Mississippi Mutts is supplying treats for all pets at the event. The gallery manager of the Cape Girardeau arts gallery Bri DeDitt tells Kzim Ksim what the topics of Red Light Night will be and how to find a schedule of the events.

Everything will take place on Thursday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. located at 16 North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau, MO. For additional questions contact Bri DeWitt (573) 334-9233.