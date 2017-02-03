Man charged with using fake W-2s to get refunds

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man used fake W-2s to solicit about $406,000 in fraudulent federal tax refunds, including $162,000 from December 2013 through January 2016. Court documents say the three years scheme involved multiple accomplices. A federal grand jury indicted 28-year old Darnell W. Moon on five counts of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud Jan. 19. A news release from the federal prosecutor’s office for the Eastern District of Missouri says the IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case. Moon is expected to appear in federal court in Cape Girardeau this month. Paul W. Hahn will act as the lead attorney for the government. If convicted, each count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison or fines up to $250,000. Moon worked with individuals to pose as employees of nonexistent companies to file false income-tax returns. He allegedly created false W-2 forms for each “employee,” claiming wages and tax withholdings. Moon then would split the refund with the individual represented in the tax filing. Moon also manufactured false and in some cases, Moon fraudulently claimed those dependents qualified to obtain earned-income credits.

