Now through February 24th, nominations will be accepted for the 2017 Honors Board installation by the Sikeston Parks and Recreation Division. Since 1986, 45 individuals have their names installed on the Honors Board in recognition of their outstanding volunteer contributions to youth programs in the community including baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts. The Honors Board is located near the Ingram Road entrance to the Recreation Complex. Nominations will until 5:00 P.M. Friday, the 24th. Selections will be made by the Sikeston Park Board during their March 13th meeting. Up to two people may receive the annual recognition. The installation ceremony will be held in May. For more information call Dustin Care at 475-3775. Nomination forms are here. click on the link below.

http://www.sikeston.org/Honors_Board_Form.pdf?utm_source=FEB+6%2C+2017+SCANNER&utm_campaign=January+3%2C+2017+Scanner&utm_medium=em