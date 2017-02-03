Suspect in multiple burglaries arrested in Perry County

Southeast Missourian

Perry County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Perryville man they said is responsible for multiple burglaries and thefts between Dec. 24 and Tuesday. Mark Christisen is accused of stealing such items as a 5-gallon gas can, an angle grinder, a case of frozen frog legs, a case of frozen pies and a crate of processed deer meat. The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Christisen with three counts of second-degree burglary, felony stealing, four counts of misdemeanor theft, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only. A probable-cause statement says Christisen broke into a barn Dec. 24 on Perry County Road 402 and stole multiple items. The owner of Tavern in Frohna captured Christisen on video breaking into a freezer Jan. 12. Christisen allegedly stole a power washer in Frohna a few days later. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office says Christisen was in possession of a stolen utility trailer from Concrete Castings, previously reported stolen Dec. 3. Perry County deputies also found a 10-foot utility trailer at Christisen’s residence. Deputies executed a search warrant also found two small baggies, a plastic container, two spoons and five syringes, which all field-tested positive for methamphetamine, in Christsen’s car.