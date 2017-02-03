The Seabees are celebrating a major milestone birthday with a party…

The US Navy Seabees are turning 75 this year! Retired Master Chief Equipment Operator with the Seabees of America Island X5, Mike Morgan says they are celebrating with a Ball at the VFW in Cape Girardeau on March 4th. Morgan tells KZIM KSIM the Seabees are a NAVY construction arm who can go anywhere in the world and do anything asked of them…

If you have or are serving as a Seabee you are invited to purchase a ticket to the ball. $ 35 for singles and $ 55 per couple. Doors open at 5pm with dinner at 6. The dress is semi-formal or if you can still fit into it – wear your dress blues with ribbons! They will have a recognition of the oldest and youngest Seabees in attendance and door prizes will be given away. RSVP with a ticket purchase by calling Morgan at 986-8348.