The United Way hopes you will have a heart this month and remember they need you all year ‘round

Throughout the month of February the United Way of SE Missouri is holding its “Give From the Heart” Campaign. Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton tells KZIM KSIM it is like a mini campaign to boost awareness…

Shelton says if you see a business that has little, pink hearts available – you just donate a minimum of 1$ and put your name on the heart. The United Way will then receive your donation. Patrick Furniture and Mississippi Mutts have hearts for purchase. You can also text meettheneed to 41444.