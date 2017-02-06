A local author is hoping to see you at an upcoming book signing…

Between Dexter and Bloomfield lies a swath of forest known as the “Boogie Woods”. Local author and poet Terry Burns tells KZIM KSIM there are many stories originating from this wooded area so he decided to put pen to paper and relive part of his childhood…

Though his book has some embellishments, most of the chapters are steeped in his personal experiences. The book “Boogie Woods” took him three years to write with a sequel already available called Boogie Woods ll the facility”. Those and his book of inspirational poems are available on his facebook page or at amazon but Burns says he hopes to see you at his upcoming book signing at Parengo Coffee in Sikeston on March 11th, from 1 to 3pm.