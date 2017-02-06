A Mississippi County man is facing felony charges following a property damage investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office…

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says 34-year old Michael Ezrale Birdwell, of Bertrand is facing felony charges after an investigation that began in late December. Law enforcement received a complaint from a landowner who used surveillance to observe a vehicle stuck in his field located on County Road 521. Officers found Birdwell who said he was stuck after he tried to cross a field and then used the landowner’s brand-new John Deere combine in a failed attempt to free his vehicle. Birdwell allegedly ripped off the back of the combine, causing approximately $65,000 in damage. Birdwell was placed under arrest and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center. He is charged with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, a class C felony punishable upon conviction by up to 7 years in prison, Property Damage in the First Degree and Trespass in the First Degree. He is currently in the Missouri Department of Corrections for a parole violation, but upon discharge will be returned to the Mississippi County Detention Center, where he will be held in lieu of $150,000 bond.