A pedestrian was killed while walking in St Francois County

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate a pedestrian was killed while walking along the intersection of Rt. M in St. Francois County. A 33-year-old white male was walking in the roadway of eastbound MO 8 near the intersection of Rt M around 730 Saturday night, when he was struck by a pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The report says it was very dark with low visibility, and the man was wearing dark clothing. An investigation continues but as of today no charges are expected. However the prosecutor will review the case when the report is finalized.