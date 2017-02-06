Drugs and weapons were discovered when law enforcement officers went to a Bertrand residence in search of a fugitive

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received information that a fugitive was staying in a residence in rural Mississippi County. Monday night law enforcement went to the Bertrand residence when they found 42-yrea old Kevin Wayne Garrett, 19-year old and Clarissa Urchison, of East Prairie fleeing on foot from a vehicle driven by 54-year old Willie Weaver, of East Prairie. Searched the car and found two firearms, methamphetamine and several prescription pain pills for which none of the parties had a prescription. Thermal imaging located Garrett and Urchison hiding beneath a nearby trash pile. Garrett and Weaver are charged with felony of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Urchison is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. All three remain in the Mississippi County Detention Center with bonds set at $50,000 cash only. A preliminary hearing is set for each for March 1 before Judge S. Rob Barker.