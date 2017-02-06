Founder of Montgomery Bank dies at 96

Standard Democrat

Longtime Sikeston businessman and civic leader Joel Montgomery Sr. died Friday. He was 96. Montgomery perhaps is best known as the founder of Montgomery Bank, of which there are locations in the St. Louis area and Southeast Missouri, including Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston, Dexter and Miner. During his career, he was named Sikeston’s Man of the Year and was honored with the distinction of being listed as one of President George H.W. Bush’s “1,000 Points of Light.” Montgomery also helped establish the nonprofit Sikeston Rescue Mission and the Bootheel Food Bank. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. today at the First United Methodist Church in Sikeston. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. today at the church. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sikeston.