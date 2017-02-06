Learn how to recognize drug usage and keep your family safe by Protecting your nest…

The Mississippi County Drug Prevention Coalition is hosting several sessions in its first ever Protect Your Nest Family Night at the Charleston Middle School this Thursday from 6 to 8pm. Geared towards students pre K through 12th grade. Youth Coordinator for the Mississippi County Caring Communities, Tony Jones tells KZIM KSIM guest speaker from the SEMO Drug Task Force, Mike Alford, will speak on recognizing drug usage and share stories on how to protect families to be drug free. But is goes deeper than that…

Jones says there will also be repeat sessions on the 16th at the FEMA at 4pm. All students must be accompanied by an adult. There will be informational booths, pizza, and refreshments all free of charge.