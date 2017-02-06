Sikeston is going to install its final tornado siren this spring…

When you hear really loud church bells in Sikeston – you can rest assured the tornado sirens are working. City Manager JD Douglass says they are tested regularly as they are in a high risk area for twisters. Homefacts.com says the area around Sikeston averages two per year, with 140 reports since 1950. Douglass tells KZIM KSIM the city already has 6 sirens and soon will be adding its 7th

Douglass says the siren will be paid for out of capital improvement funds initially with maintenance for them already in the budget.

Related Posts