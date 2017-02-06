Sikeston is going to install its final tornado siren this spring…

When you hear really loud church bells in Sikeston – you can rest assured the tornado sirens are working. City Manager JD Douglass says they are tested regularly as they are in a high risk area for twisters. Homefacts.com says the area around Sikeston averages two per year, with 140 reports since 1950. Douglass tells KZIM KSIM the city already has 6 sirens and soon will be adding its 7th…

Douglass says the siren will be paid for out of capital improvement funds initially with maintenance for them already in the budget.