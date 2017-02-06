Sikeston junior-high students accused of taking loaded gun to school

Standard Democrat

Two 13-year old Sikeston boys were arrested after authorities said they learned they had brought a loaded gun to school. At 8:43 a.m. Thursday, a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer went to Sikeston Junior High School about a meeting with a parent. The parent said his son used his lunch money to buy a green, leafy substance from another student. The parent also said his .22-caliber revolver was stolen Wednesday night. The parent said his son admitted taking the gun from their home. He kept it in his backpack during the school day and gave the gun to another student on the bus ride home. The DPS officer talked to the second juvenile who said he had the gun at school. When the officer asked how he got the gun, he repeated the same story and said the gun was loaded. The juveniles were arrested and taken to the Department of Public Safety, where they were booked before being taken to the Mississippi County Juvenile Detention Center in Charleston. A Sikeston School District policy says this infraction forces a suspension for at least one calendar year or expulsion. Sikeston schools superintendent Tom Williams said he cannot comment about student matters, but he commended junior-high staff for taking appropriate action.