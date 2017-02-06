Teacher incentives and Education Plans

The Missouri State Teachers Association says that Missouri Teacher’s salaries haven’t changed much this year. The report says that Cape Girardeau and Jackson School Districts are among the top 15% of schools in the South East Region. With a Bachelor’s degree Cape and Jackson teachers are earning at least $33,250 – $34,700. An increase on the pay scale is achieved by gaining education and experience. The Cape Girardeau School Superintendent Neil Glass says that his district grants teachers up to 20 years of experience. Also the Cape Girardeau District has a tuition reimbursement program for teachers to assist receive higher education. He also tells KZIM KSIM what the top priority is for the teachers.

Along with the pay incentives and tuition assistance, there is also a professional development committee to assist with improving student engagement and teacher strengths.