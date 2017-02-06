Those of you over 18 can sign up to play soccer with Cape Parks and Recreation now

If you played soccer as a younger person and miss the game – you don’t have to! Cape Parks and Recreation Coordinator Jen Rose says they have a coed league for all of you over 18 years of age at the Shawnee Sports Complex. She tells KZIM KSIM they get quite a few people signing for this fun league…

The fee is $220 to cover fields and officials fees. The registration deadline is February 19th. There are no uniform requirements and you can choose what equipment to wear. Games should begin March 5th and will be Sundays during the day and Monday nights. For registration forms call Jen Rose at 339-6737 or email jsrose@cityofcape.org