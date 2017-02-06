Three Scott County residents are facing drug distribution charges following a narcotics investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s office received information that 39-year old Rodger Burney, of Sikeston would be delivering a large quantity of methamphetamine to an address in rural Mississippi County. Wednesday night surveillance was conducted on a Bertrand residence until Burney arrived. Burney was observed handing a package to a teenager later identified as 17-year old William Burney lll, who then handed the package to an undercover officer. A search of Burney’s vehicle turned up individually packaged baggies of marijuana, a digital scale, and a passenger identified as 32-year old Brandon Sherrion, of Sikeston to be in possession of several individually packaged baggies of meth. All three were transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center. Burney (senior) is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a Minor, felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and knowingly permitting a minor to transport illegally obtained controlled substances. Sherrion is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance and felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. William Burney III is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a class C felony punishable upon conviction by up to ten years imprisonment. Bonds for Rodger Burney and Brandon Sherrion were set at $50,000 cash only, while William Burney is being held on a $10,000 cash only bond.