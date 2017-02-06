Two East Prairie men are facing felony charges following a narcotics investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office…

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says they received information that a sex offender was living near a school in East Prairie, which is in violation of state law. On Monday law enforcement went to investigate. Officers met with 52-year old Tim Boyer and who gave consent to search the home which led to probable cause that 50-year old Steve Sprinkles was living at the residence in violation of sex offender registration requirements. In Sprinkles’ bedroom, deputies reportedly found meth. And in Boyer’s living quarters they seized two firearms, which due to his status as a convicted felon, he is not allowed to have. Sprinkles and Boyer were placed under arrest and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center. Sprinkles is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, both class D felonies punishable by up to 7 years in prison and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000. Boyer is charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, a class D felony. His bond was set at $50,000.