WSIL TV is reporting that parents who punish their children through social media could soon find themselves in legal trouble.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford (a Democrat from Chicago) introduced a bill to outlaw what he calls “parental bullying.” Ford describes it as parents shaming, embarrassing or humiliating their children on social media in an effort to discipline them. Ford said a constituent inspired him to author the bill. Ford says she was embarrassed by a relative who shamed her nephew or niece and was then teased and beaten up by other kids at school who saw the post. Parents convicted of parental bullying would not be thrown in jail. Instead, the judge would order them to pay a fine. The fine money would be given to the child once he or she turns 18. Others want the state to stop telling parents how to raise and discipline their children. Though people were divided on the issue, everyone agreed there is a limit – physically abusing children. Ford’s bill is in the judiciary criminal committee, where it’s scheduled to be taken up this week.