A dance for your teen is coming up a little early for Valentine’s day!

The Valenteen Dance is growing in popularity for Cape Girardeau sixth to eighth graders! Recreation Supervisor for Cape Parks and Recreation Adam Halter says on February 10th he is expecting over 2-hundred-fifty kids at the Shawnee Park Complex. Certain types of dancing and clothing are not allowed and your kids will need a waiver signed to attend. Halter tells KZIM KSIM this is just like our old school dances – only not at a school…

Parks and Rec staff and Cape Police will be chaperoning. You can pick up a waiver at the middle schools or at Rec facilities. Tickets are 5-dollars. There is no entry after 8pm. The dance begins at 6:30pm.