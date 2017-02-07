A Paducah doctor has been sentenced to probation for writing pain prescriptions for himself

WPSD TV is reporting that a Paducah neurosurgeon who wrote prescriptions for pain medicine in his patient’s name for personal use was sentenced to two years of probation in court on Monday. Dr. Sean McDonald admitted to diverting dilaudid, which is a narcotic. McDonald will also have to continue his rehabilitation efforts, pay $4,200 in fines and $16,000 in legal fees. To continue practicing medicine, he has many stipulations to follow. The United State’s Attorney agreed not to pursue restitution for the money paid out by patient’s insurance carriers, as the claims are from 2010 and it would be difficult to track. Federal Judge Thomas B. Russell said he truly believes McDonald is sorry for his actions and has been clean from opioids since 2010. Plus he believes McDonald didn’t deprive patients of needed pain medication. The charges also include fraudulent possession of a controlled substance. 12 former patients came forward with allegations against the neurosurgeon.