Cape Junior High gym project is back on schedule

Southeast Missourian

The project to replace what was Central Junior High School’s old gymnasium began a year ago next week, and foreman Randy Hedger said Monday the project is back on schedule after seeing setbacks last year. The project will install a gymnasium as well as office buildings that open to the south. Neil Glass, who will be appointed Cape Girardeau School District superintendent this summer, praised Brockmiller Construction Inc. of Farmington, Missouri, for its work. The upgrade is replacing a gymnasium that opened in 1955, when the location still housed the high school. The new facility will be more accessible under Americans with Disabilities Act regulations. Downstairs in the lower level will be five new science classrooms, as well as mechanical equipment and bathrooms. The southern face of the building will house new administrative offices. The roof has been installed on the gymnasium and heating will follow. Central Junior High School assistant principal Alan Bruns said the space that houses the principal’s office and other administrative buildings will be used for teacher workrooms and expanding the nurse’s office.