The perfect bonding opportunity is coming up at theFather/Dance at the Osage Center. Charlie’s Music Revue will be playing and there will be pizza, hamburgers, and other appetizers. Seating is first come, first serves. Cheekwood Studios will be taking pictures the Recreation Coordinator Cassie Dennis tells KZIM KSIM this is a popular event.

Tickets on sale now at the Arena Building or Osage Center.