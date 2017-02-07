Perryville Tax Levy for Public Schools

With Great Pride, the Perryvile Chamber of Commerce announces their support of a new Tax Levy for prop “KIDS” (Keep Improving District Schools). The levy proposal hopes to increase the District 32 operating levy by 35 cents. If passed, the revenue will be dedicated to the construction and extensive renovations to several buildings on campus. This proposal has a tax increase valid through tax year 2036. These funding proposals are approved with local votes for local dollars to be invested in local schools.