Tuesday, February 7th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Adalberto Aponte, 51, who tailgated a pickup in a fit of road rage, then got out and struck the driver, so the pickup driver backed his truck up on top of the man’s car.

Police in High Springs, Florida say Aponte had been tailgating a Ford F-150 driven by an eighteen-year-old, who had his wife and child in the vehicle.

Witnesses say Aponte got out of his car, walked up to the pickup and hit the driver with his fists.

He apparently also threatened them by saying he would get his gun.

The pickup driver feared for his family’s life, so he put the truck in reverse and backed up on top of the man’s car.

When the police arrived, witnesses confirmed what happened, and Adalberto was arrested for burglary, battery, criminal mischief, and driving with a suspended license.

The driver of the truck wasn’t cited.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Sean Crawshaw, 47, a bungling burglar, who was arrested after he got stuck in a second floor window.

The burglar from Radcliffe in England tried to break into a woman’s apartment by scaling the drainpipe and climbing into a window on the second floor.

The only problem, the window was smaller than he expected and he got stuck.

The resident found him and called police.

Crawshaw was jailed for two years and four months after pleading guilty to burglary with intent to steal.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Mario Arredondo, 48, who is accused of arson after he set fire to his garage because his wife didn’t have dinner ready.

Arredondo arrived home from work and was angry his wife had not answered his phone calls that day or fixed him dinner.

She said he walked outside to their detached garage and a few minutes later she smelled smoke.

That is when she said she opened the sliding garage door and found Mario standing inside.

She went back inside the home and called the police.

She said her husband grabbed the garden hose, put out the fire, and fled the scene.

Statements from his wife and other family members indicate to officials that Arredondo intentionally set the fire with intent to destroy or damage the building.

A warrant for Arredondo’s arrest has been issued and to date, he’s still running from police.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Mohamad Irwan Mohd Sudi from Kuantan, Malaysia, 25, who was arrested for seeing patients at his dental clinic, despite not having any actual formal dental training.

Sudi got all his dental skills by watching YouTube videos and reading dentistry magazines.

He got confident enough in his skills to open an unauthorized dental clinic in Malaysia.

However, one patient figured out his ruse and notified authorities.

He was arrested and fined $9,000.

Considering the danger he posed to his patients, he got off pretty easy.