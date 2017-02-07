Woman slips hand out of cuffs, escapes police car

Southeast Missourian

A 20-year-old woman slipped her left hand through handcuffs and fled in an unknown direction after being secured in the front passenger seat of a Cape Girardeau officer’s patrol car. Cape Girardeau police arrested 20-year old Antonina Nashae Taylor, of Cape Girardeau early Sunday. The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged her with felony resisting arrest Sunday. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash. Officer Shane Bourbon heard several shots fired shortly after midnight Sunday just north of a domestic-assault scene in the 800 block of South Ellis Street. Bourbon chased after a vehicle driving fast west on Walnut Street. The turned into the Sundance Apartments parking lot. A black man and Taylor fled north on foot. Bourbon caught Taylor and placed her in handcuffs in the front seat of his patrol vehicle. Bourbon left the patrol car to secure the suspect’s vehicle. When he returned, Taylor had left the patrol car and fled. A few minutes later, a woman said she gave Taylor a ride home to the 500 block of Middle Street. Taylor told the woman she had been shot at. Officers found Taylor in a bedroom closet at 533 S. Middle St. She still had the handcuffs on her right wrist.