On Friday the 3rd an offender was pronounced dead at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston. At 1:44 p.m. 64-year old Michael Vaughn was pronounced dead at St. Francis Medical Center. Vaughn was serving an 18-year sentence for second-degree trafficking in drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm from St. Louis City. He was first received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on April 9, 2014. An autopsy will be performed. The department does not suspect foul play was involved.