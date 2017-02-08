Arraignment has been delayed for man charged with murder in Calloway County…

Arraignment has been delayed for man charged with murder in Calloway County…

Arraignment has been delayed for man charged with murder in Calloway County. WPSD TV is reporting that a judge on Tuesday delayed arraignment for a man accused of killing a woman by beating her with a horseshoe and a baseball bat. Christopher Smith, of Murray is accused of killing 39-year-old Rhonda Runyon in Calloway County in August. He was originally charged with first degree assault in the case, but the charge was upgraded to murder after she died in a hospital in Nashville. Smith will be back in court in March.

Related Posts