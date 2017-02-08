Cape mayor to receive statewide award for his role in parks and rec

Southeast Missourian

The Missouri Park and Recreation Association will honor Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger with the group’s Public Official Award for his “public promotion and support voiced on behalf of recreation and park interests and issues.” Cape Girardeau parks and recreation director Julia Thompson nominated Rediger and surprised the mayor with the announcement during Monday’s city council meeting. Rediger’s support of parks and recreation has included welcoming Special Olympics athletes to events in the city, championing public art on Broadway and leading the charge to build a state-of-the-art indoor sports complex. The mayor will receive the award March 9 at the association’s state conference in Branson.