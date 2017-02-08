Charles A. Counts was named the superintendent for Dexter Public Schools

Charles A. Counts has been named the superintendent for Dexter Public Schools. He is currently the superintendent at East Prairie Schools, but was approved by the Dexter School Board in a special executive session Monday night. He has been at East Prairie since 2014, with prior positions for the Twin Rivers, Advance and East Carter County school districts and has more than 26 years teaching experience and 15 years in school administration. Counts replaces Mitchell Wood, who was placed on administrative leave in October and was tentatively let go during a special board meeting Jan. 9. Wood and the district entered an agreement where Wood will retire from the district on June 30. Counts will take over at Dexter on July 1.