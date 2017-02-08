Check out the talent of local photographers at the Sikeston Depot museum this month…
Throughout the rest of this month the Sikeston Depot museum is hosting the photographs taken by people who live in our area in a regional judged show. Executive Director Donna brown tells KZIM KSIM there are 22 entries in two age divisions…
Brown says they are not all of landscapes as photographers could choose a category. You need to check out one titled “Uncle Bill” of a man who appears to be as weathered as the buildings that surround him. Each person was allowed three entries. There are cash prizes for the top 3 in each division and an honorable mention. To inquire about entering next year call Brown at 573-481-9967.