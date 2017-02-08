Citizens electric customers may get a scam call from a cloned number…

Citizens Electric was recently informed that one of their phone numbers was cloned and used in a possible scam. CEC Communications Specialist Shawn Seabaugh says a Perry County resident saw a local number on her Caller ID and answered. She was greeted with an automated call referring to her needing to use her credit card. She hung up and called the number. She was connected to the voicemail of a CEC employee. Seabaugh says there is no way for CEC to stop scammers from doing this…

These types of phishing scams are becoming common. People are less inclined to answer when the phone number is unfamiliar, so scammers are targeting local phone numbers. If you believe you have been the target of a scam contact local law enforcement.