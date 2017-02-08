Deputies: Perryville woman pulled gun on man during argument

Southeast Missourian

A Perryville woman and her significant were arguing about a piece of handrail in his truck Monday, when the woman reportedly pulled a 9 mm handgun on him. He called the sheriff’s department. Deputies arrested 56-year old Alice Darlene Boland and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged her with unlawful use of a weapon. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash. A probable-cause statement says the victim came home to the 1500 block of Perry County Road 316 about 4:30 p.m. Monday to check on his cattle and parked at the barn. Boland was blocking him in and began yelling about a piece of handrail in his truck and started throwing things. Boland retrieved a pistol from her car and apparently threatened to kill the victim. When he called deputies Boland fled. There were two witnesses to the incident.