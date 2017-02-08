Judge finds probable cause to continue witness-tampering case

Southeast Missourian

Judge Gary Kamp found sufficient probable cause during a preliminary hearing Tuesday to continue a criminal case against a Marble Hill woman accused of threatening a witness in a felony prosecution. The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on June 29 charged 74-year old Carole L. Gusler with tampering with a witness. Ricky Barnes testified against Gusler on Tuesday. A probable cause statement says Barnes told Marble Hill police Sgt. Rick Howard that Gusler saw him June 28 at his home. Gusler said her boyfriend, Salvador Villegas, had friends in the Mexican Mafia who would come to his house. Barnes and his girlfriend were assaulted by 44-year old Villegas, of Marble Hill, on June 20, including Villegas kicking the woman in the head. Villegas was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance. Gusler posted bond Aug. 1 after her bond was reduced to $25,000 cash or surety by Kamp. Villegas’ case was moved to Cape Girardeau County on Aug. 30. He is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Michael Gardner on May 1. Villegas was denied bond. He was convicted of unlawful possession of two firearms and traveling across state lines in 2012 in federal court in the Southern District of California. He was sentenced to five years, four months in federal prison.