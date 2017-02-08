New Madrid County’s Archery Award…

The Missouri Dept. of Conservation (MDC) announces New Madrid County R-1 Middle School is the 600th school to participate in the Missouri National Archery Schools Program (MoNASP). MDC officials presented the school with a check for $1,500 and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) presented the school with a $1,700 check, to cover costs of equipment. Superintendent Sam Duncan Tells KZIM KSIM how this program can improve academics.

MoNASP says that archery gives the students a sense of belonging and teaches them to slow down and concentrate on the process, which translates into School Work.