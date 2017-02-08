Structural fire causes Road closure

CLINTON, Ky. (AP) – Multiple fire departments are fighting a blaze at an award-winning country ham business in western Kentucky. Media report fire crews were at the scene of Harper’s County Hams in Hickman County Wednesday morning trying to get the blaze under control. Kentucky Transportation Department spokesman Keith Todd says U.S. 51 has been closed to traffic while crews fight the blaze.. Public Information Officer Keith Todd tells KZIM KSIM both lanes will be opening later on today

He says officials are working to establish a detour.