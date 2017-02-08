Wednesday, February 8th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Robert Gill, 68, a Texas man who had his life prison sentence commuted by President Barack Obama, but is now back in jail again.

Gill was arrested in 1990 and sentenced to life in prison for cocaine and heroin distribution conspiracy.

While in prison, he studied law and petitioned the president for a second chance.

President Obama commuted Gill’s sentence in 2015.

However, after a recent meeting with his parole officer, police followed him to a nearby hotel where he exchanged a black nap sack filled with cocaine for cash.

As deputies tried to arrest him he fled the scene in his car and a brief chase ensued before he crashed and was caught.

If convicted on the latest round of drug charges, Gill could face a potential sentence with a mandatory minimum of five years, but could get up to 40 years.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Anthony Mitchell, 27, a burglar in Omaha, NE, who slipped and cracked his skull on an old pumpkin that was left on a porch.

Mitchell broke into the home, but was confronted by the resident.

Mitchell tried to flee, but when he headed out onto the porch, he slipped on a pumpkin that had been there since Halloween and hit his head on the ground.

Police and an ambulance arrived and Mitchell was taken to the hospital for treatment and eventually admitted to the ICU.

After he recovers, he’ll be facing burglary charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Saffron Curtiss-McGinty, 18, a British woman who was arrested for shoplifting after she used a fake baby to shoplift items in a baby carriage.

Curtiss-McGinty wanted to use a baby stroller to help her shoplift, but needed a baby to pull off the ruse.

She didn’t have one, so she improvised and drew a face on a flesh-colored bra and put that over a stuffed animal’s head.

She then put her “bra baby” in a stroller and headed to a store where she stole candles, candy, and an electric toothbrush.

An employee spotted her and noticed the baby in her stroller wasn’t real.

They called the police, and the fake mom was arrested for shoplifting.

She was just sentenced to 12 months of probation.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

John Michael Haskew, a Lakeland, Florida man who made $7 billion worth of phony wire transfers from a large bank then used The Bible in his defense.

Haskew was busted after an internal probe by the bank traced a series of large wire transfers to his hacking operation.

Haskew told authorities that “Jesus Christ created wealth for everyone,” and he believed that he could get the wealth that Jesus Christ created for him by hacking the unnamed bank.

Haskew entered a guilty plea of making a false or fraudulent statement to a department or agency of the United States.

Haskew could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.