A Search is planned for a Butler County man who has been missing for nearly 2 years…

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department told Edward Goodwin’s mother, Connie, that they believe he is probably dead. He has been missing since June 2015. However, a search is scheduled for him this Saturday at 9 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office says about 35 people and 12 dogs will assist. Leads have indicated that Goodwin was probably led to a rural area, beaten and killed. His body was never recovered. A man was taken into custody in October 2015 by Shannon County deputies on charges stemming from Goodwin’s disappearance. However, those charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.