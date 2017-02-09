Cape Girardeau Police will have body cameras soon although some details are still being worked out…

Across America, negative opinions of police have been fueled by small video clips of intense situations where police have had to fight or shoot at perpetrators. Cape Girardeau City Manager Scott Meyer says after discussing options with the police department, the use of body cameras seems to be the next step. He tells KZIM KSIM they went back and forth with cumbersome laws, but that has worked itself out to a goodly degree…

For fiscal year 2017-18, the monies will come from the information-technology portion of capital assets. Sergeant Adam Glueck says they have already purchased 2 cameras and are testing others to ensure they get the best cameras for what they need.