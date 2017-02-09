Completion of Jackson water-main work may be delayed nearly a month

Southeast Missourian

Jackson’s water bond project has encountered delays and may surpass the original projected completion date by nearly a month. City engineer Erica Bogenpohl says the contractor, Robertson Inc. Bridge and Grading Division of Poplar Bluff has encountered delays outside the scope of its original bid, operating at an efficiency at about 60 percent of expectations. Vice president of Horner & Shifrin Engineering of St. Louis, Jim McCleish spoke to the board of aldermen Monday about the delays and to request additional funds. Horner & Shifrin estimated amounts for construction phase services. Bogenpohl says the original amount estimated for engineering on this project was $187,100 and has been exhausted. A little over $100,000 of that was for design. Horner & Shifrin requested additional fees of $110,000 for continued administrative and inspection costs. Jackson engineering firms Strickland Engineering and Koehler Engineering each added a crew. Each crew needs an inspector on site provided by the city, which will help offset some of the additional expense. Substantial completion of the project, which does not include sidewalk repairs or cleanup, should be April 18 with a projected final cleanup date of May 2. The original substantial completion date was March 16.