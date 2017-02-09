Local judge a candidate for Missouri Supreme Court

Southeast Missourian

Judge David Dolan’s judicial philosophy is simpler than living-Constitution, originalist or textualist ideas. His mantra is, “Do what’s right.” He says the judge’s job is always to be fair. Dolan, a 33rd Circuit judge in Scott and Mississippi counties, is one of 31 applicants for the Missouri Supreme Court vacancy. He will interview for the position Feb. 28 or March 1 in Jefferson City in front of a commission, which will be open to the public. The Missouri Supreme Court has a vacancy because Judge Richard Teitelman died Nov. 29 at age 69. The commission will narrow the list of applicants to three finalists from a list that includes 11 other trial judges. Dolan grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and he met his wife, Julie, when they were in school together at Memphis State University. They moved to Julie’s hometown of Sikeston and have been married since 1980.