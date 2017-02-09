Stoddard County may adopt drug tracking program

Daily American Republic

The Stoddard County Commission discussed the recently approved county budget for 2017 and possibly implementing a prescription-drug monitoring program at a recent meeting. Presiding Commissioner Greg Mathis said he had talked with Circuit Judge Joe Satterfield about the county implementing a prescription drug monitoring program. Satterfield sees a lot of drug cases in his court. Mathis said prescription drugs are some of the most-abused in the nation and lead many to become heroin addicts. He said the state legislature has failed to pass such a program, so it is up to the counties. He said St. Louis County has adopted a program being copied by many other counties. He also said U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill has announced grant money will be available to counties to implement a prescription-drug monitoring program.