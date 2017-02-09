Union County States Attorney warns public of Tax Refund Fraud

Union County States Attorney Tyler Edmonds is alerting the public about identity theft and tax refund fraud associated with the April tax filing deadline. The IRS States that the Top Tax Scams include phone scams, fake emails or websites asking for personal info aka “Phishing”, return preparer fraud, inflated refund Claims, and Fake Charities.

If you have any questions or need to report any suspicious activities call the States Attorney Edmonds at (618)-833-7216 or the IRS toll free at (800) 908-4490