A Springfield manufacturer is going to lay off 140 workers.

A Springfield manufacturer plans to lay off 140 people later this year. The layoffs at the Reckitt Benckiser plant in north Springfield will begin in April. The company, which manufactures French’s mustard and other condiments in Springfield, told the Missouri Department of Economic Development the layoffs will occur between April 29 and July 1. The England-based company did not give a reason for the layoffs. About 450 people work for Reckitt Benckiser in the five-county Springfield metropolitan area.